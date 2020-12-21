Poloncarz “disappointed” in large crowd welcoming Bills home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a press conference updating Erie County on the COVID-19 response, Executive Mark Poloncarz said he was “disappointed” with what he saw Saturday night into Sunday morning, when a mass gathering greeted the Bills as they arrived home from Denver. The Bills were fresh off clinching their first AFC East title in 25 years.

Public officials, including Poloncarz, have been urging against gatherings as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“It’s good to welcome the team back, but if somebody in that crowd was sick and they passed it on to other individuals and only increased our rates, they’re only hurting our opportunity to be able to get people in the stands,” Poloncarz said. “What would happen in Josh Allen got COVID?”

While fans have been banned from Bills Stadium all year, Governor Andrew Cuomo has left open the possibility of the state changing course for playoff games. He said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker would be making the final call. But Poloncarz expressed pessimism.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county is still endorsing the idea of getting 7,000 fans into Bills Stadium. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) December 21, 2020

“Am I expecting fans to be in the stands? Probably not,” Poloncarz said. “Am I hopeful? Yes.”

As was the case in September, Poloncarz said the county, which owns the stadium, is endorsing the idea of having 10% capacity, or 7,000 fans attend Bills games. With the team clinching the AFC East, it guarantees they will host at least one playoff game next month. Assuming the Bills do not get the top seed and accompanying Wild Card bye, the first one will be on either January 9th or 10th.

Poloncarz said a decision on whether to allow fans in for a Wild Card game would have to be made by this coming weekend “in all likelihood”.

“We need to have enough time to bring in the staff members associated with security and concessions, if they are going to have concessions. If they decide not to have concessions it makes it a little easier,” Poloncarz said. “But you still have to have security staff. We still would have to ramp up our EMS staff.”