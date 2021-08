(WIVB) – Seven more Erie County residents died from COVID-19-related illnesses between Aug. 6 and 12, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday.

This month, a total of eight people have died from COVID-19 in the county. The total of deaths this year is 664, and there have been 1,940 COVID-19 deaths in total.

According to Poloncarz, of the 202 COVID-19 deaths since April 1, 183 of them (93 percent) were not fully immunized before infection.