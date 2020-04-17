Erie County expands COVID-19 testing categories to essential workers with symptoms

1  of  3
Coronavirus
FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health will begin allowing people working in essential industries who experience COVID-19 symptoms to be tested through the Erie County Public Health lab.

For ECDOH, the testing request doesn’t need to come from a health care provider, although they urge anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms to contact their doctor for medical advice.

For those without a primary care physician, the ECDOH can provide referrals to offices that are accepting new patients.

Individuals who are scheduled for testing through ECDOH will be provided with isolation information when their sample is collected. Results will be provided to tested individuals by phone. Call (716) 858-2929, option 2 to initiate the testing process.

Kaleida Health is also expanding its laboratory testing capacity and is now including essential workers with COVID-19 symptoms. Kaleida health requires a prescription or a referral from a physician for testing.

Anyone with testing questions can call (716) 859-3222 or click here.

