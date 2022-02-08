12-day passes for the Erie County Fair now on sale

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 182 days to go until the 182nd Erie County Fair, 12-day passes are now on sale.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this special deal for every day access to the fair had been put on hold over the last two years.

To get a 12-day pass, click or tap here. With shipping, the cost is $50, and there’s a limit of four per household.

The Erie County Fair says there is a limited number of passes, and those who order them should expect to get them in the mail after 15-20 days. There will be no refunds for purchased passes.