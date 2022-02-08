12-day passes for the Erie County Fair now on sale

Erie County Fair

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 182 days to go until the 182nd Erie County Fair, 12-day passes are now on sale.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this special deal for every day access to the fair had been put on hold over the last two years.

To get a 12-day pass, click or tap here. With shipping, the cost is $50, and there’s a limit of four per household.

The Erie County Fair says there is a limited number of passes, and those who order them should expect to get them in the mail after 15-20 days. There will be no refunds for purchased passes.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now