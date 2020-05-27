181st Erie County Fair postponed until 2021

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Fair officials have decided to postpone the 181st fair until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials tell News 4 this is only the second time since 1841 there will be no fair.

“Although our Board and staff share a feeling of profound disappointment in making the announcement to cancel the 2020 Erie County Fair, it has become clear that canceling is the responsible choice for the fair to do its part to support community health and safety, and to minimize the spread of COVID 19,” said CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg.

Underberg says organizers are exploring ways in which regional youth agricultural-based organizations may be able to participate in “hands-on” programs at the Fairgrounds with necessary safety protocols.

Full refunds for 2020 Erie County Fair 12-Day passes will be processed by mailing the passes back to the fair office at 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, New York 14075.

Organizers ask that you include the name and address of the individual requesting the refund.

Also, in-person refunds will not be handled at the fair’s main office, as it is closed due to COVID-19.

