HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — 4-H members used their skills to help cancer patients at the Erie County Fair.

The group came together to sew mediport pillows to be given to patients at Roswell Park.

The pillows are used to protect the patient’s treatment ports from being irritated by seatbelts while they’re driving.

Kids who participated say they are happy to help make cancer patients’ rides to Roswell Park a little more comfortable.