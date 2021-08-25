981,264 in attendance for 181st Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following no event in 2020 due to the pandemic, the “Best 12 Days of Summer” has come and gone this summer.

The 181st Erie County Fair wrapped up Sunday, and officials report the fair brought in 981,264 people.

While it’s a 14% decrease from the attendance average over the previous five years, fair organizers call this year “bonus days” compared to last year.

“We are proud that we were able to host the 2021 Erie County Fair,” CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg said about the event put together in just over 80 days after receiving approval.

“The 2021 Fair provided our partners with the opportunity to return to work and generate revenue. More importantly, our community was able to enjoy and experience all the sights and sounds that were so sadly missed in 2020,” Underberg added.

Here’s the Erie County Fair by the numbers: