HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA is looking to hire more people, and you could learn more while walking around at the Erie County Fair.

The company is giving out applications at the AAA booth inside the Market Place building.

The positions AAA is looking to fill include road assistance drivers, contact center associates and driving instructors.

Benefits of working for AAA include a free AAA membership and tuition reimbursement.

Those who are interested can also apply for a job online here.