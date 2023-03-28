HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has made the first announcement of acts set to perform at The Buffalo News Grandstand as part of the Channel 4 Concert Series this year.

Country artists Bailey Zimmerman and Seaforth are scheduled to take the stage on August 15. Tickets for the show will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m.

Those who are interested can get them here when they’re available. Erie County Agricultural Society members can get them a day early.

The 183rd Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20. If you’re interested in a job at the fair, click or tap here.