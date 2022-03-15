HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has started announcing this year’s music acts. First off, “The Fab Four.”

No, Paul and Ringo aren’t coming to Hamburg this summer, but this tribute sounds a lot like them, along with the late George and John.

They’ll be there on opening day — Wednesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. Those who have already paid for admission to the fair won’t have to pay anything extra to see the globetrotting band. And those who bring four cans of food to the fair’s entrance gate to support FeedMore of WNY won’t even have to pay for admission.

Last month, 12-day passes for the Erie County Fair went on sale, but they’ve since sold out.

More concert announcements for the 182nd fair are expected in the coming weeks.