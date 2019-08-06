Before you go make the rounds at the fairgrounds – prepare for the Fair

What’s new this year?

Three new rides – the Sky Wheel, Crazy Mouse Coaster, and Frisbee.

Ten dishes and six desserts are going up against one another in the New Food Showdown.

Drone racing is the first weekend on the infield – with winners going to the World Championships.

What’s new and free this year?

Several concerts at the grandstand are free, including Foghat (Thursday, Aug. 8), Pettybreakers (Friday, Aug. 9), and Diamond Rio (Thursday, Aug. 15). Also listed under free entertainment:

Twinkle Time (TOPS Avenue of Flags Stage)

Camel Kingdom (in Kiddieland)

Street Drum Corps (around the grounds)

Mango and Dango, Adventures of the Flying Umbrella Ship (around the grounds)

The Chipper Experience (Evans Bank Family Entertainment Complex)

DNA Mind Readers (Tops Avenue of Flags stage)

Flippenout (Outside Showplace)

There are more than 65 local bands and community groups performing on five stages.

Where can I charge my phone? What about wifi?

You’re going to want to take photos and next thing you know, you’re trending toward 0%. Head to the Agriculture Discovery Center, the Event Center, Erie County Fair Kitchen, Kiddleland, Slade Park or Marketplace.

Don’t dip into your data plan. Two WiFi hotspots are at the Lower Grandstand and the Outdoor Showplace.

Where’s the News 4 Buffalo tent?

The end of the Avenue of Flags, on the hill across from BW’s BBQ – come say hello!