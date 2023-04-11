HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair on Tuesday announced that Clint Black, Clay Walker, and Tracy Byrd will be performing at this year’s fair as part of the Channel 4 Concert Series.

The trio will perform on Aug. 13, with Black headlining. The show joins Fitz and the Tantrums and Bailey Zimmerman with Seaforth as performers as part of this year’s series.

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. on tickets.com. Tickets purchased prior to the day of the show will include fair admission for the day of the performance. To become an Erie County Fair society member, click here.

The Fair said there will be more announcements in the coming weeks.