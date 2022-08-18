HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners.

There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option.

The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty Bird and Pizza Amore’ — two Niagara Falls restaurants.

The “southern comfort ice cream sundae” from Polar Bear was crowned the best sweets and treats.

And the best healthy option was the “belly melon salad.”

“It’s awesome. It’s great when you can win something you put a lot of work and effort. I think our kids are more excited than anything because it’s nice to win something once and a while,” said David and Diana Perri, the owners of Pizza Amore’

“Every year we come up with something crazy for the Erie County Fair the best 12 days of summer and this year we ended up on top,” said Jason Foss of Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream.

