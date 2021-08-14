Day 3 of the Erie County Fair wraps up

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday was day three of the Erie County Fair and there was fun had by all. From farm animals to fantastic food there’s something for everyone to enjoy– including some heart-stopping daredevils.

Some of the daredevils are part of the Ultimate Stunt Circus. We had the chance to speak to Ian Garden and Jason Rowe who are with the group.

They tell us these kinds of flips and tricks are something they do day-in and day-out so fear isn’t really in their vocabulary.

“There is a danger element to it but we were going to just do it in our backyards anyway so why not bring it to the masses and perform in front of thousands of people and have some fun while doing it,” said Jason Rowe.

You can find them flipping around three times a day at the Erie County Fair. Their shows are at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.