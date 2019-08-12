Eat for $2 bucks at the Fair

What would the Erie County Fair be without the food?! Today is the day to get your money’s worth. More than 100 vendors are taking part in “Taste at the Fair.”

*** For the full list of vendors participating, deals and locations you can head here. ***

Breakfast is the first meal of the day so we’ll start you off at Luv Puffs, where you can get some fresh mini pancakes. Fan favorites include S’mores and Nutella Crunch. The two dollar deal is 3 classic mini pancakes with maple syrup.

Next we’ll move on to lunch at Spaghetti Eddie’s, the most recent winner of ‘Best Fare at the Fair.’ They’ve got all the Italian classics. The 2 dollar deal is a large slice of pizza.

Then you can grab some dinner at Antones, a staple at the fair for nearly 2 decades! Their fan favorite, stuffed banana peppers are this year’s 2 dollar deal.

And we can’t forget dessert! Whether you’re in the mood for sweet and fruity or a rich chocolate — maybe even some PB&J — The Cheesecake Guy has you covered. This year’s 2 dollar deal is “Peanut Butter Chocolate Time.”

And to make sure you don’t miss any of these delicious options, make sure you get your “Taste of the Fair Checklist,” when you walk through the gates.