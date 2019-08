HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair is showing no signs of slowing down in its 180th year.

In fact, this past weekend was one of the most lucrative in the fair’s history, according to the company that runs the rides.

James E. Strates Shows says it set an all-time record for revenue on Saturday.

The success doesn’t stop there though. Money spent at the midway is up 25 percent from last year.