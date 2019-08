HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s Erie County Fair features some unique beers.

A trio of local brewers took home the top prize for the Erie County Fair home brew competition earlier this year.

Flying Bison Brewery hosted a celebration for John Crossett of North Tonawanda, Brian Milleville of Sanborn and Mark Zambron of West Seneca last month.

Their winning ale was a German leichtbier. The guys said they started working on it in January.