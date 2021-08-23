Erie County Fair food vendors pack up and reflect on their Hamburg return

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Erie County Fairs wraps up concession stand owners and food vendors are getting ready to pack up and head to their next gig.

As they get ready to pack up their fryers, food vendors who set up shop at the Erie County Fair say it’s bittersweet, but they still have a long summer ahead of them.

Jim’s fries have been an Erie County Fair staple for decades and the deep-fried tacos have lines wrapped around the midway. After a year off, the owners say it’s good to get things back to normal. That being said, James Staub knows that the pandemic hiatus did some serious damage.

As the owner of Wok on the Wild Side gets ready to head back to Ohio for their county fairs, he’s already looking forward to the next “12 Best Days of Summer.”

While complying with covid safety measures, organizers of this year’s Erie County Fair say they’re thrilled with how the event turned out.