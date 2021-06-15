Erie County Fair has option to operate at full capacity

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If organizers choose to make it happen, the Erie County Fair could operate at full capacity this year.

This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a momentous lifting of state restrictions on Tuesday.

Without knowing how quickly restrictions in the state would be lifted, Erie County Fair organizers announced last month that 74,000 people, including vendors, would be allowed on the property at a time this year.

So, that meant only about 60,000 tickets could be sold per day, which is roughly half capacity.

It’s not clear if these limits will continue, based on the state’s new lifted restrictions. But the Erie County Fair has not announced any changes, as of Tuesday afternoon.

