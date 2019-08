HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year marks the 180th anniversary of the Erie County Fair.

To honor the milestone, the U.S. Postal Service is offering a pictorial postmark at the fair on Friday.

It’s part of the post office’s new line of State and County Fairs Forever stamps.

The pictorial postmark will be given out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.