HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair is partnering with Hamburg Brewing Company and Try-It Distributing to bring the limited edition Deep Fried Fun craft beer to local grocery and beer stores.

Hamburg Brewing Company created a beer that is a classic cream ale brewed with deep dried foods including funnel cake and fritters.

Head Brewer at Hamburg Brewing Company, Jason King, described the beer as “light, crisp, refreshing, and fun. It pairs well with anything deep fried or off the grill.”

Six-packs of the new limited-edition beer can be expected on shelves next week at Tops Friendly Markets, Consumers Beverages, and other retailers.