Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Erie County Fair looking for greatest “fair fan” in WNY

Erie County Fair
Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Fair is looking for the greatest “fair fan” in Western New York!

Since 2005, the honor goes to the person who lives and breathes the fair all year long.

That means you’re not only passionate about the fair, but you make sure everyone around knows. They haven’t lived until they have stepped on the sacred fairgrounds.

If you think you have what it takes to be named the “ultimate fairgoer,” you can go to the Erie County Fair’s website to submit your application.

You have until Thursday, July 25 to apply.

The winner will be crowned on opening day, Wednesday, August 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss