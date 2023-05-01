HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ribbons are awarded for more than just livestock at the Erie County Fair.

The fair is looking for people to share their talents, and they say there are more than 8,000 categories to participate in, such as photography, drawing, canning, woodcarving and garden vegetables.

New competitions this year include tractor restoration, craft cocktails and a ribbon revamp.

For most of the competitions, there’s no residency requirement, but for some, such as the “home wine” and “conservation” categories, they do.

In addition to cash prizes, championship ribbons are also up for grabs. Adults can enter as many pieces as they want for $23, while kids 5-12 can enter for five dollars. Children get into the fair for free, and adults who enter get free admission, too.

The deadline for most competitions is July 14, with registration beginning May 1. More information on entering a competition can be found here.