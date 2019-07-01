Erie County Fair offering advanced savings through August 6th

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tops Friendly Markets has teamed up with the Erie County Fair to offer discounts off gate admission.

Admission for adults will go from $12 to $7 with the discount, and $9 to $5 for seniors 60 and older.

Vouchers can be bought at participating Tops now through August 6.

Fairgoers can redeem the vouchers at any fair gate when they arrive.

The fair is also offering savings on all the classic carnival rides during weekday one price ride days on August 7-9 and again on August 12-16. Those vouchers will be available to buy for $25 at Tops until August 6 as well.

If that wasn’t enough exciting fair news, the Sky Wheel is returning this year to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Strates Shows.