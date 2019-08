HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for the 180th Erie County Fair are being sold at a cheaper price for a limited time.

You can buy tickets at your local Tops through August 6.

Right now, they cost seven dollars for adults and five dollars for seniors. The full price will be $12 for adults and nine dollars for seniors.

News 4 will be at the fair, which goes from August 7-18.