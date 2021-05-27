Erie County Fair to release information on contests June 1

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, the Erie County Fair will have plenty of contests for people looking to bring home a coveted ribbon or something extra for their wallet.

According to fair officials, “there are more [than] 8,000 classes available for a chance to win cash prizes.”

New this year are the Scarecrow Competition, Rain Barrel Decorating Competition and Windchime Competition. Most of this year’s contests have no residency requirement, either.

Information on this year’s contests, including how to enter, will be released on June 1. Those who are interested can find information on this page.

Any questions can be sent to entries@ECFair.org, or you can call (716) 649-3900 ext. 6407.

The 2021 Erie County Fair will take place from August 11-22.

