Erie County Fair to return this August

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After guideline uncertainties, Erie County Fair officials say they are excited to move forward with the 2021 fair.

The news comes Monday afternoon following Governor Cuomo’s announcement that county fairs can resume planning this summer.

“County fairs, a big part of this state, big part of Upstate New York., they are all allowed to open up to the capacity of six feet of social distance, and the local department of health will issue a permit,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The “Best 12 Days of Summer” is scheduled for August 11-22.

Fair organizers say they will review Cuomo’s pronouncement in its entirety and will provide more specific details on the fair in the coming days.

Erie County Fair CEO Jessica Underberg spoke a few weeks ago on the future of the fair prior to guidance.

When asked how they would make it work this year, Underberg said, “what I would envision is we’re likely going to have a capacity maximum that is handed to us, and that we would be within that realm. Obviously there’s going to be less people here than there has been in the past, but I don’t see a quadrant approach working well for our property.”