HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for the Erie County Fair 2023 Channel 4 Concert Series are officially on sale.

Ticket sales began on Friday and range from $30-70 depending on the show. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Erie County Fair said on Facebook that they cannot guarantee the authenticity of tickets sold by third-party vendors. According to Erie County Fair personnel, third-party vendors have begun selling tickets at an “astronomical price.”

Erie County Fair personnel are reminding ticket purchasers that the only official outlet to purchase tickets is directly from the fair’s website.

The concert series includes a wide variety of artists. Concert tickets purchased include admission to the fair on the day of the show.