HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair is having a flash sale on gate admission to the “Best 12 Days of Summer.”
On Thursday between 1 and 6 p.m., people can buy admission for a day at the fair for $13.50. Typically, admission for anyone 13 or older costs $17 online and $20 at the gate.
Kids 12 and under get in for free.
TICKETS | Get tickets here.
This year’s fair will run from August 9-20 and the regular online sale for gate admission will begin Saturday, July 1.
More information on this year’s Erie County Fair can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.