HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair is having a flash sale on gate admission to the “Best 12 Days of Summer.”

On Thursday between 1 and 6 p.m., people can buy admission for a day at the fair for $13.50. Typically, admission for anyone 13 or older costs $17 online and $20 at the gate.

Kids 12 and under get in for free.

TICKETS | Get tickets here.

This year’s fair will run from August 9-20 and the regular online sale for gate admission will begin Saturday, July 1.

More information on this year’s Erie County Fair can be found here.