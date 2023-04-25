HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flo Rida is the next artist announced for the Channel 4 Concert Series at the 2023 Erie County Fair.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, known for songs like “Low” and “Right Round” will perform at the fair on Friday, August 11.

Flo Rida joins the likes of Fitz and the Tantrums, Clint Black and Chubby Checker on this year’s list of performers.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. You can get them here once they’re available.

Those who purchase tickets ahead of the day of the show get free admission to the fair.