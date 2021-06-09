Gabriel Iglesias to perform at Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabriel Iglesias is coming to the Erie County Fair this year.

The comedian is bringing his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour” to the Gusto Grandstand on August 20.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance will be sold in pods of two, four and six. They go on sale July 1.

When they’re available you can buy tickets either by calling 1-888-223-6000 or going to this site. Tickets bought before August 20 will also cover the cost of admission to the fair.

