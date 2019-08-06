How to save on admission at the 180th Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair is almost here!

Regular gate admission is $12 for adults and $9 for seniors. Kids under 12 are free every day.

Through Tuesday, you can get advance sale admission at participating Tops locations and at ECFair.org- they’re $7 for adults and $5 for seniors.

Also through Tuesday, you can pick up weekday ride vouchers at Tops for $25. They’re normally $30 at the fair.

Parking is $5 every day for cars, SUVs, and minivans.

Admission to the fair before 11 a.m. on weekdays is only $7.

Students with valid ID receive $7 admission after 5 p.m. each day.

Firefighters day is Friday, Aug. 9., with free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members with proper ID. Veterans Day is Aug. 11, and veterans, active military, and auxiliary members get in for free with proper ID.

Thursday, August 15 is Channel 4 day and admission will be $5 all day. Stop by and visit us that day or any of the 12 days of the fair!

