Masks won’t be required for fully vaccinated Erie County Fair attendees

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although the Erie County Fair won’t be at full capacity this year, CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg says it will look more normal than what was initially expected.

74,000 people, including vendors, will be allowed on the property at a time this year, and Underberg says ticket sales, which will strictly be online, will help them manage the number of people present.

So, only roughly 60,000 tickets will be sold for each day. That’s approximately half capacity.

This year’s number of vendors will be reduced “by a tick, not a ton,” Underberg says. — Evan Anstey (@AnsteyEvan) May 20, 2021

This year, the price of admission also includes parking. Since fair officials will need to keep a count of how many people are on the property at a time, kids 12 and under will need tickets. But those tickets are still free.

For everyone else, the cost is $13.50 per ticket. 10 cents from every ticket purchase will be donated to FeedMore WNY.

On Wednesday, a new, statewide rule took effect, aligning New York’s policies with the latest CDC guidelines on mask use. In summary, fully vaccinated people will not need to wear a mask in many public settings.

MORE | More details on the new rules for masks can be found here.

Vaccination for COVID-19 won’t be required to attend the fair, and attendees who are fully vaccinated won’t need to wear a mask while they’re there.

The fair will not ask for proof of vaccination, and Underberg says CDC guidelines will be followed.

During Thursday morning’s update, Underberg revealed the lineup of this year’s music acts:

August 11 – Jay & The Americans

August 12 – Sawyer Brown

August 14 – Styx

August 15 – Jon Pardi

August 16 – Mark Chestnutt

August 18 – For King & Country

August 19 – Cooper Alan

Those shows will take place at the fair’s Grandstand, where current capacity limits of 33 percent would allow for 2,400 people. If state rules change (and Underberg says she expects them to), more tickets will be able to be sold.

Additional events planned for the Grandstand include the following:

August 17 – ATV Big Air Tour

August 21 – Ultimate Night of Destruction

August 22 – World’s Largest Demolition Derby

The Erie County Fair will take place from August 11-22.

MORE | Erie County Fair to return this August