Needtobreathe performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday Oct. 14 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Needtobreathe is the next band announced for the Channel 4 Concert Series at the Erie County Fair.

The Christian rockers will perform at The Buffalo News Grandstand on August 14. Tickets go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who gets tickets before the day of the show gets free admission to the fair that day.

Other performers set to take the stage at the fair this summer include Fitz and the Tantrums, Chubby Checker, Clint Black and The Guess Who, among others.