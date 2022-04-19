BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nelly is coming to the Erie County Fair this year.
The three-time Grammy winner will be performing at the Grandstand on August 18. The show will start at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale June 10 at 9 a.m. Any ticket bought before the day of the show will include fair admission for the day of the concert. Members of the Erie County Agricultural Society can get tickets a day early, on June 9.
Prices range from $30 to $45. Tickets can be purchased here when they’re available.
Some of the other performers announced for this year’s Erie County Fair include Grand Funk Railroad, Trace Adkins, and a world-traveling Beatles tribute, The Fab Four.
