HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost of a day at the fair can add up, with all the food, games and rides to enjoy. But the New York State Comptroller’s Office can possibly help lighten the load, and help people find some extra change that’s attached to their names.

“We return over $1.5 billion a day, and we are currently holding about $17.5 billion for the State of New York,” David Lodge, Assistant Director of Unclaimed Property Services, said. “It comes from bank accounts, it can come from stock, it can come from gift cards, and it can come from uncashed paychecks.”

According to the Comptroller’s office, there is over $200 million unclaimed in the Niagara Frontier Region, and over 400,000 accounts that are entitled to a piece.

“One time, I won something at an event that I left, and they had to send it to unclaimed funds,” said Colleen Delaney, who stopped by the stand on Monday. “It was a $20 gift card for somewhere and I was able to retrieve that, so yeah, it’s worth it.”

Colleen and her husband, Ted, encourage others to stop by the stand as well.

“Type in your name, type in your neighbor’s name, type in your mother and father’s name and sooner or later, you might find a hit. You are panning for gold,” said Ted Delaney. “You never know if you were out there when you were young, twenty-something or something, and you had a little bank account and you totally forgot about it. They might be able to find it.”

If you can’t make it out to their stand at the fair, you can still find out if you are missing funds on their website here.