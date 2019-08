HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — If rides aren’t your thing, you can lace up your running shoes for the Erie County Fair 5K.

The race is Saturday and begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration starts at 7 a.m.

The 3.1-mile course starts inside the Grandstand, and goes through the Village of Hamburg.

Walkers and strollers are allowed. If you register early, it’s $25. The day of the race, it’s $30.

Registration includes two tickets to the fair, too.