Sky Wheel set to make its return to the Erie County Fair tomorrow

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– We’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the Erie County Fair and today, the finishing touches were going into the midway, before it’s flooded with fair-goers.

News 4’s Kelsey Anderson gives an update on one of the most talked-about rides there this year.

The Sky Wheel hasn’t been seen on these fairgrounds in more than 20 years, but that all changed today as the 80-foot-high double ferris wheel was installed in the middle of the midway.

The ride was delayed going up but it will be ready for the start of the fair.