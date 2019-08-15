State officials helping people get their money at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Visiting the Erie County Fair could be a chance to put money back in your pocket.

Officials with the State Office of Unclaimed Funds are at the fair to help people find their money.

All you have to do is stop by the booth for the State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds.

The office holds abandoned assets until the rightful owner comes along to claim them.

They include closed bank accounts, utility deposits and expired gift cards.

It’s a simple process that can help you get your hands on $16 billion the state can’t spend.

If you can’t stop at the booth, you can do it from home, here.