Study: Erie County Fair could safely go on at full capacity

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Organizers of the Erie County Fair say new research shows that they should be able to safely host the fair this year.

Data modeling company Epistemix develops simulations to evaluate how diseases spread. Their research shows that the fair taking place outdoors at 100 percent capacity would not increase the spread of COVID-19.

That’s based on the current forecast of Erie County’s immunity for August.

Organizers of the fair are still waiting for guidance from the state before making any officials plans.