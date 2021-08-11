The gates open for the first day of the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Best 12 Days of Summer” have kicked off at the Hamburg fairgrounds.

News 4’s Abby Fridmann was live there Wednesday afternoon where things were kicking off.

It’s been 724 days since the last Erie County fair, but when you see the people here on opening day you can tell they’re excited to be here. We’ve had a steady stream of visitors all day and many are saying the same thing, it is great to be back!

Last year‘s fair was canceled because of the pandemic, but now it’s back to business as usual for the most part. But, you’ll have to buy your tickets online. Also, you may notice a new stand at the fair this year, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stopped by the opening ceremony to tell everyone about it.

“I just want to remind everybody that as you go about your fair experience we are here to ensure a safe environment for all. The Erie County departments will be in the marketplace building as we always are, and this year we have a new feature, we are offering free COVID-19 vaccines,” said Poloncarz.

There’s also an incentive to go along with that Covid vaccine, a $10 food voucher for select booths is available for those who get vaccinated here at the Erie County Fair.

So while all those things are a little different, it’s still the same Erie County Fair we know and love. The usual vendors, midway games and rides, and much more are all here and people are thrilled to be back.