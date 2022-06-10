HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for the full lineup of concerts, shows and motor events at the 2022 Erie County Fair went on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

This year’s events include:

Aug. 11: Riley Green, 8 p.m.

Riley Green, 8 p.m. Aug. 13: Halestorm 7 p.m.

Halestorm 7 p.m. Aug. 14: Trace Adkins with Terri Clark and Lonestar, 5:30 p.m.

Trace Adkins with Terri Clark and Lonestar, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour — The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Box Tops, The Vogues, and The Cowsills, 8 p.m.

Happy Together Tour — The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Box Tops, The Vogues, and The Cowsills, 8 p.m. Aug. 18: Nelly, 8 p.m.

Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 19 : Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m.

: Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m. Aug. 20 : Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m.

: Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21: World’s Largest Demolition Derby, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There will also be free shows including the “Best Beatles Tribute Band” — The Fab Four on Aug. 10, Grand Funk Railroad on Aug. 12, Zach Williams on Aug. 15 and the ATV Big Air Tour on Aug. 17, all included in the price of Fair admission.

“This year’s lineup is the most diverse mix of entertainment we have seen for the Grandstand,” said CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg. “From a top national touring comic to current chart toppers, our team worked hard to find the best entertainers possible, while also making sure the tickets stay reasonable.”