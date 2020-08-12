HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today would have been opening day for the Erie County Fair, but the fairgrounds are empty because of the pandemic.

This is only the second time in fair history the fair has been canceled. The first time was in 1943 in response to World War II.

Although the “Best 12 Days of Summer” won’t take place this year, the Erie County Agricultural Society is still celebrating agriculture.

It’s hosting the Western New York Youth in AG Bonanza.

CEO Jessica Underberg says it’s important to highlight a child’s hard work.

If you’re in need of some fair food you’re in luck. This Saturday, the Erie County Agricultural Society is teaming up with FeedMore WNY.

They’ll host an end-all hungry food drive.

Everyone must stay in their cars, but fair favorites will be available.