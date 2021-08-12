WATCH: Balloon animals, stunts and more keep fairgoers entertained

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are plenty of things to keep fairgoers entertained, and we got a preview of what you’ll see at the Erie County Fair this year.
In the video above, we spoke with members of the Ultimate Stunt Circus.
Below, see balloon artist and magician John Cassidy in action, and check out the unusual hats he made on Wake Up!
