Every year, thousands come to the Erie County Fair for, food, fun, and friends, but behind the scenes, it takes hundreds of people to make the magic of the fair come alive.

Many of the workers who set up the fair work with the James E. Strates Shows and live outside New York state. They start working on fairs in the South and work their way up the east coast. Traveling from April until November, they live in trailers close to the fairs they set up.