What went into the decision to cancel the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–We spoke with Erie County Fair CEO Jessica Underberg today.

She had to make the very difficult decision to cancel or postpone this year’s Fair until next year.

The Midway would all be filled, and it’s unusual to think it will be this empty in August.

News 4 asked, what exactly went into the decision to cancel?

“Public health comes first, the Heath if the community, the health of the Town of Hamburg. Coupling that with the financial implications. Will our volunteers be able to come and still help us? Will they feel safe? Will our staff be able to come help us and then will people come? That potential decline with the expectation of PPE and getting that job done and done well. It just made the decision for us,” Underberg said.

We also asked if Fair organizers were considering having the Fair on a smaller scale.

Underberg said, ”the thing you don’t want to do a ‘ Kind of Fair’ or a ‘Half of Fair.’ We’re used to the Best 12 Days of Summer and if we can’t put together the best celebration of our community the way we’re used to just doesn’t make sense.”

