HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yung Gravy is coming to the Erie County Fair.

The rapper, who rose to fame in recent years thanks to the internet, is the latest performer announced as part of the Channel 4 Concert Series at this year’s Fair.

Taking the stage August 12, the Minnesota native will be joined by BBNO$ (pronounced “baby no money”).

Tickets for Yung Gravy and the other paid shows coming to the Erie County Fair this year will go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. and will be available at this link.

Here are the other performers announced for this year’s concert series: