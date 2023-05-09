HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yung Gravy is coming to the Erie County Fair.
The rapper, who rose to fame in recent years thanks to the internet, is the latest performer announced as part of the Channel 4 Concert Series at this year’s Fair.
Taking the stage August 12, the Minnesota native will be joined by BBNO$ (pronounced “baby no money”).
Tickets for Yung Gravy and the other paid shows coming to the Erie County Fair this year will go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. and will be available at this link.
Here are the other performers announced for this year’s concert series:
- Chubby Checker – August 9 at 7:30 p.m. (free)
- Fitz and The Tantrums – August 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Flo Rida – August 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd – August 13 at 6 p.m.
- NEEDTOBRATHE – August 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Seaforth – August 15 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Guess Who – August 17 at 7:30 p.m. (free)
- The Spinners – August 18 at 7:30 p.m. (free)
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.