HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two-time Grammy winner Zach Williams will play a free show at the Erie County Fair this year.
The CCM artist will perform on August 15 at 8 p.m. All a fair attendee needs to pay to watch is gate admission.
Williams joins Nelly, Trace Adkins and a number of other musicians in this year’s Grandstand lineup at the fair. Tickets for other shows at the fair will go on sale June 10 at 9 a.m.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.