HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two-time Grammy winner Zach Williams will play a free show at the Erie County Fair this year.

The CCM artist will perform on August 15 at 8 p.m. All a fair attendee needs to pay to watch is gate admission.

Williams joins Nelly, Trace Adkins and a number of other musicians in this year’s Grandstand lineup at the fair. Tickets for other shows at the fair will go on sale June 10 at 9 a.m.