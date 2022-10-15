BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival.
The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
- Local artists paint mural in honor of tops shooting victims
- Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
- 4 Observations: Sabres show competitive spirit, Comrie solid, power play struggling
- Feedmore WNY hosts Walk Off Hunger fundraiser
- Former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy calls for special session, reassess bail reform