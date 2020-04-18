Erie County has 2,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 131 dead

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are now 2,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Erie County, county executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The total death count from the virus is now 131.

You can find the county map with a full breakdown by municipality here.

For those who think we are past this, we are not: unfortunately I have to report another sixteen (16) deaths in the past 24 hours of Erie Co. residents from #COVID19. There are now 131 total deaths. The map will be updated shortly. My sympathies to all who have lost a loved one. pic.twitter.com/veWHfbVg9j — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 18, 2020

Most of the cases in the county are in females, with 55 percent of cases affecting women, Poloncarz added.

The largest block of cases by age range is 50 to 59 years old, with 16.8 percent of cases in that age range.

Poloncarz notes that there isn’t a large difference with other age ranges since anyone can catch the coronavirus.

The latest COVID-19 hospitalization chart for hospitals in the county shows a reduction of total bed usage to 217 beds, although there’s a slight increase of ICU bed usage (111) and ICU airway assists (91).

