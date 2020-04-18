1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders private labs to coordinate with NYS to increase COVID-19 testing See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 322 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County has 2,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 131 dead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are now 2,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Erie County, county executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The total death count from the virus is now 131.

You can find the county map with a full breakdown by municipality here.

Most of the cases in the county are in females, with 55 percent of cases affecting women, Poloncarz added.

The largest block of cases by age range is 50 to 59 years old, with 16.8 percent of cases in that age range.

Poloncarz notes that there isn’t a large difference with other age ranges since anyone can catch the coronavirus.

The latest COVID-19 hospitalization chart for hospitals in the county shows a reduction of total bed usage to 217 beds, although there’s a slight increase of ICU bed usage (111) and ICU airway assists (91).

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss